Makeup maven in the city: LA-based makeup artist, Jordan Liberty conducts first-ever beauty masterclass in India

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 14:47 IST

LA-based makeup artist, Jordan Liberty conducted his first-ever beauty masterclass at the ballroom of the The Lalit, New Delhi. The event was attended by an array of aspiring makeup artists keen to learn the tricks of the trade from the master himself. Liberty, wore a Versace cap along with a printed shirt and sneakers, keeping his overall style casual and fun.

“I had to look like an LA boy,” chuckled Liberty when someone complimented him on his flamboyant look. With a witty sense of humour, he left no scope for a dull moment in the three hour-long masterclass. The makeup maven, photographer and educator has till date been a part of approximately 56 events in 21 countries where he has held these masterclasses.

“I’m influenced by the 70s,” he said, as he added a tinge of glitter Marsala colour on the model’s eye lids. In another look, he used Swarovski crystals to make a veil like effect on the face.

After finishing off the look with highlighter and perfectly blending eyeshadow, he moved towards taking some professional shots.

Against a black background, he shot the freshly painted model, who looked every bit glamorous after the session. Liberty answered all questions related to makeup and photography, explaining everyone how he is a perfectionist and why he hates editing images. “I’m lazy, I don’t like to edit much so I prefer to retake images so that they are close to perfection,” explains Liberty.

Beauty tip

If you can’t get a sharp end of the eyeshadow, take the highlighter close the outer corner and blend it well. This will give a nice and finished look to the eyes.

