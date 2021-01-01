Malaika Arora’s power suit to Sonam Kapoor’s quirky top: Who wore what to ring in New Year 2021

fashion-and-trends

Celebrities welcomed New Year in style. Dressing up for special occasions even though you are not going anywhere is always fun and puts you in a happy mood. That is what our favourite Bollywood celebrities did. This was the year of celebrating with loved-ones and ringing in the New Year in the presence of only a few.

But they did it while looking like a million bucks. From Malaika Arora to Priyanka Chopra, everyone across the world had a low-key celebration but it was surely glam. Have a look at who wore what to welcome 2021 with open arms.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is currently in Goa with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and her family. The Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl opted for a shimmery silver power suit to welcome the New Year. The boss babe wore a sequined bralette, over which she opted for a padded-shoulder sequined coat and a pair of matching wide-legged pants. Malaika accessorised with a statement silver neckpiece and added a fierce vibe to her look by tying her hair in a tight bun and just using a bold red lipstick.

She shared a picture with Arjun on Instagram, who looked dapper in a printed T-shirt and pants. Malaika captioned the images, “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful (sic).”

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor opted for a vibe that was the perfect mix of chic and comfy to ring in the New Year with the love of her life, Anand Ahuja. Sonam chose a quirky white button-down outfit with a turtle neck which also featured buttons. She tied her hair in a tight bun and looked stunning with minimal makeup. Her glam for the night included mascara-laden lashes, on-point brows and blushed cheeks.

Sonam shared an adorable image of herself and her husband sharing a kiss and captioned it, “2021 I’m ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I’m only looking forward to having the best f*****g time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all.”

Priyanka Chopra

At Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s home, the theme was black. Both Nick and Priyanka twinned in their outfits and looked stunning. The Baywatch actor opted for a black high-neck sweater and added a pop of sparkle to the attire with statement earrings and a pair of cut-out shades with 2021 written on them. Priyanka tied her hair in a top knot and looked radiant as she opted to go sans-makeup for the night.

She shared a picture with Nick and captioned it, “Let’s gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can’t wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better. (sic).” Nick also posted a similar picture and wished his fans Happy New Year. “Future looking bright! Happy new year from London everyone! (sic), the caption read.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty welcomed the New Year dressed in a comfy all-white outfit. The actor posted a picture of herself on Instagram and it was clicked by her 8-year-old son, Viaan. She also shared an enlightening caption with it. For the night, Shilpa wore a basic white button-down full-sleeved shirt. The shirt had a tie detail in the front adding a little pizzazz to the outfit. She teamed it with a pair of white lowers and added some colour to the ensemble with her statement gold earrings and bracelets.

Shilpa glammed up the look with subtle makeup that consisted of a nude pink lipstick and mascara-laden lashes. She also left her blow-dried side-parted hair down.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan rang in the New Year with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan while sitting in front of the fire and braving the chilly weather. For the night, Sara wore a pink puffy jacket which she teamed with a pair of black pants. The actor kept her hair off her face by tying them in a ponytail. She captioned the images, “Happy New Years With my brother it’s always the best cheers He takes away all my fears And forever is there to wipe all my tears (sic).”

