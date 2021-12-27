Coolie No 1 promotions: Sara Ali Khan proves her love for prints in crop top and mini skirt

fashion-and-trends

The floral print is having a major moment right now. A lot of Bollywood divas are opting for bold colours and prints that remind us of the Spring season. From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, the actors are showing us how to slay in a floral print. Sara’s latest look from the promotions of her film Coolie No 1 is making headlines for the same reason.

For the event, the 25-year-old wore a beautiful white and yellow co-ord set. The floral print crop top featured a sweetheart neckline and gathered details cinching in the torso and flaunting Sara’s curves. The top also had elasticated puffy sleeves which added 80s vibe to the look. Sara completed the set with matching hand printed skirt that had shorts underneath aka skort.

The mini skort also featured a round buckle belt which brought the whole look together. Maintaining the floral print throughout, the actor even opted for heels that had flowers printed on them. To add her own touch to the look, Sara accessorised the ensemble with personalised jewellery. She wore rings that had her initials and paired it with matching gold earrings that also had SAK written on them.

To glam up the look, Sara tied her hair in a messy ponytail and went with a subtle eyeshadow, mascara-clad eyelashes and a nude lipstick. Varun, on the other hand, opted for a denim-on-denim look and wore a basic white T-shirt which he teamed with a pair of jeans and a distressed denim jacket. He completed his look with a pair of brown boots.

Sara has been donning a lot of quirky outfits during the promotional events of her film. Check out some of them:

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on December 25. Sara is currently also shooting for her upcoming project Atrangi Re which stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

