e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Malaika Arora shows how to be date night ready this winter in Rs 84k high turtleneck mini dress

Malaika Arora shows how to be date night ready this winter in Rs 84k high turtleneck mini dress

Wondering how to slay in this cosy weather at your next date? Well, India’s Best Dancer’s co-judge Malaika Arora got you girls sorted with her latest sultry look that will leave you swooning as you take fashion inspiration from her monochromic high turtleneck mini dress in these pictures

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 10:04 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Malaika Arora shows how to be date night ready this winter in a turtleneck mini dress
Malaika Arora shows how to be date night ready this winter in a turtleneck mini dress(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
         

The cosy weather of romance is already at our doorstep and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora showed us how to get the perfect date night look this winter with latest fashionable photoshoot. Dressed to kill for another episode of television reality show, India’s Best Dancer, which she is co-judging, Malaika left us swooning over her latest sultry look and her pictures flooding the Internet are proof.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a couple of pictures which featured her in a monochromic high turtleneck mini dress. The ensemble is credited to Melbourne-based Australian fashion designer, Toni Matičevski’s Everlast Dress collection.

Sitting snugly against the skin, the full sleeves mini dress flaunted Malaika’s envious curves with ruching across the bust and a key-hole cutaway at centre front, fitted to the waistline. Cut in wet look jersey, the long sleeve bodice featured a high turtleneck top and a bottom leading into a black and white draped mini skirt.

The thigh-high dress exposes a white panel on the front with the black skirt raised and gathered around it. Malaika completed the attire with a pair of black pumps and accessorised her look with statement bracelets in one hand and a pair of earrings.

Wearing dewy makeup with a nude lip tint, shimmery eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, on-fleek eyebrows and highlighted cheeks, Malaika left her luscious brown tresses open down her back in side-parting style. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Malaika set fans’ hearts aflutter and we do not blame them.

 

The mini dress originally costs AUD $1,600.00 or rupees 84,336.284 on designer Toni Matičevski’s website.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
CDS Rawat asks forces to curb peace-time ops, Navy to focus on Andamans
CDS Rawat asks forces to curb peace-time ops, Navy to focus on Andamans
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 45,148; 480 deaths in last 24 hours
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 45,148; 480 deaths in last 24 hours
2+2 talks: Pompeo leaves for India, tweets grateful for opportunity
2+2 talks: Pompeo leaves for India, tweets grateful for opportunity
All citizens in the country to get free Covid-19 vaccine: Union minister Sarangi
All citizens in the country to get free Covid-19 vaccine: Union minister Sarangi
Indian democracy is being hollowed out
Indian democracy is being hollowed out
Uttar Pradesh: Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy shot at, alleges Bhim Army
Uttar Pradesh: Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy shot at, alleges Bhim Army
US welcomes India’s rise as a leading regional and global power
US welcomes India’s rise as a leading regional and global power
Imran Khan writes to FB’s Mark Zuckerberg seeking ban on Islamophobic content
Imran Khan writes to FB’s Mark Zuckerberg seeking ban on Islamophobic content
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In