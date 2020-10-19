Malaika Arora teaches fitness enthusiasts about Yoga pose for stronger, tighter and sculpted abs

fitness

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:29 IST

Another week, another fitness challenge by Bollywood diva Malaika Arora as fans get ready to burn all that unwanted body fat this festive season. Teaching fitness enthusiasts about a Yoga pose for stronger, tighter and sculpted abs, Malaika encouraged fans to stretch and sweat with Parivrtta Parsvakonasana.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared the nitty-gritties of the asana. Donning a royal blue sports bra teamed with a pair of similar coloured Yoga pants, Malaika was seen nailing the exercise herself.

Pulling back her sleek hair in a high braid hairstyle so that it does not messes with her intense workout session, Malaika quipped in the caption, “Hello Everyone! Time to stretch, sweat and bring on the new week with a bright smile :) (sic).”

She added, “#MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek is Parivrtta Parsvakonasana It is an excellent yoga pose for stronger, tighter and sculpted abs (sic).”

Method:

Start with downward facing dog pose of Yoga with feet grounded and palms placed firmly on the floor. Inhale and bring your right foot forward between both your palms.

Keep the back of your left leg straight and tuck in your toe in while lifting up the heel. Exhale, push your pelvic down and take your right thigh parallel to the ground.

Inhale, lift up your right hand with fingers pointing towards the ceiling. Make sure that both your shoulders are aligned. Gaze up towards your outstretched fingers and hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds before releasing the posture.

Parivrtta Parsvakonasana or revolved side angle pose of Yoga rejuvenates the entire spine, stretches the hamstrings and makes them more flexible and also tones the thighs, calves and ankles apart from making the back muscles stronger and suppler. Some other added benefits of this asana include increasing the concentration and balance and releasing toxins in our body through deep twisting which helps to unknot ourselves from life’s daily twists and turns.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter