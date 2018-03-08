Masaba Gupta posted the sweetest Instagram about ‘an impromptu family reunion’

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Neena Gupta, are one of the most close-knit, all-around adorable celebrity mother-daughter duos. They’re constantly posting pictures of their vacations and adventures and general family love.

But with her father, former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, living in the Caribbean, it’s rarer and rarer for Masaba and her folks to be together in one place. That’s why the House of Masaba designer celebrated their recent mini-reunion with an Instagram post, gushing about having both her parents together again.

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on Mar 7, 2018 at 3:12am PST

On Wednesday, the cricket legend turned 66 and to celebrate, Masaba dropped everything she was doing to surprise her father. The designer celebrated the special day with both her parents in Dubai.

“It’s been a bit astonishing, how short life can be .. which is why I dropped every single ‘important’ thing I was doing to come surprise my dad on his birthday today & even had an impromptu family reunion. Missing the husband,though. Happy birthday , dad — I’m really trying to make this emotional , but you’re 66 now & still can’t send a Whatsapp & think a smartphone is the devil incarnate...” she captioned the sweet family photo.

Take the hint, Sir Richards. Come visit Masaba and Neena more often.

