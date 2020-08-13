e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Masaba Gupta’s ‘Masaba Masaba’ to premiere on Netflix by August end

Masaba Gupta’s ‘Masaba Masaba’ to premiere on Netflix by August end

The scripted series is based on real-life moments from Masaba’s life and follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 13, 2020 21:12 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Mumbai
Masaba Gupta
Masaba Gupta(Instagram)
         

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s Netflix series “Masaba Masaba” will debut on the OTT platform on August 28.

The scripted series is based on real-life moments from Masaba’s life and follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world.

Described as an “inspirational, joyous celebration of her life” with “tongue-in-cheek humour”, the show will also feature Masaba’s actor-mother Neena Gupta.

“Mom and I are playing fictionalised characters of ourselves in ‘Masaba Masaba’. The series is a slice of our lives and reliving key moments even though fictionalised, took me down memory lane. Sharing screen space with mom was quite an experience,” Masaba said in a statement.

 

“The series is packed with a combination of laughter, tears, struggles and inspiration that I’m hoping will resonate with women around the globe. I’m a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling and couldn’t be more excited to make my debut with such a strong creative partner,” she added.

Directed by Sonam Nair, “Masaba Masaba” will also feature Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Samran Sahu.

Ashvini Yardi serve as showrunner on the series which has been produced by Viniyard Films.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Truly historic moment’: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
‘Truly historic moment’: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission
Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
AAIB sets up team of 5 to investigate Kerala plane tragedy
AAIB sets up team of 5 to investigate Kerala plane tragedy
Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe
Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In