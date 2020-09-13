e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Miheeka Bajaj sets the Internet on fire in Manish Malhotra’s belted pastel pink chikankari saree

Miheeka Bajaj sets the Internet on fire in Manish Malhotra’s belted pastel pink chikankari saree

Miheeka Bajaj looks jaw-dropping elegant as she adds a touch of modernity to timeless chikankari saree by designer Manish Malhotra

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 13, 2020 18:28 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Miheeka Bajaj looks ravishing in belted pastel pink chikankari saree
Miheeka Bajaj looks ravishing in belted pastel pink chikankari saree(Instagram/manishmalhotra05)
         

Adding some rosy hues to Sunday vibes, Rana Dagubatti’s wife Miheeka Bajaj made an appearance on fans’ social media feeds in a chikankari saree by designer Manish Malhotra and fashion police was on immediate alert. Miheeka and Rana had nothing short of a fairytale wedding on August 8 at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad this year and the bride has left us smitten ever since with her fashion-forward sense.

Taking to his Instagram handle this weekend, Manish shared a picture featuring Miheeka looking jaw-dropping elegant as she added a touch of modernity to the ethnic look with an embroidered white belt cinched at her torso. Establishing her impeccable fashion game by rocking the trend of belted sarees, she accessorised her look with a pair statement chandelier earring and a ring.

Opting for mauve lipstick and minimal make-up, Miheeka sported kohl-rimmed eyes. Leaving her side-parted tresses to fall effortlessly down her back, Miheeka flashed her million dollar smile for the camera as she posed in the pastel pink Indian-wear.

Elaborating on the outfit, Manish wrote in the caption, “It’s a elegant timeless saree that always remains my favourite @miheeka looks gorgeous and elegant in a signature #manishmalhotralabel Tulle with threadwork Hand Embrodiered Threadwork Chikankari Saree (sic).”  

For the uninitiated, Miheeka is an event and wedding planner and knew Rana even before dating as they were family friends. During a live session with actress Lakshmi Manchu, Rana had shared, “Miheeka is Venkatesh Babai’s daughter Aashritha’s friend. I’ve known her since long but fell in love with her only pre-lockdown. She is friends with my family and my group in Mumbai. She was there all these years, but we didn’t feel it then.”

Mihika too had shared a mushy post for her husband post their wedding with beautiful candid pictures. She had captioned it, “My love, my life, my heart, my soul! Thank you for being everything I’ve ever dreamt of and so much more!! You make me a better person in life. I love you! (sic)”

When Rana confessed on social media about Miheeka accepting his proposal on May 12, 2020, fans scrambled to search through google about the diva. Left hooked with her sartorial elegance as seen in the varied pictures that came flooding during their wedding ceremonies, fans cannot seem to have enough of this new beauty in town and wait on the edge for latest updates on her style statements.

