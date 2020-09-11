Milind Soman’s classy look in black leather jacket will leave you crushing on him all over again

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 15:02 IST

Quarantine has made one and all gush over their throwback pictures from past trips and Bollywood actor Milind Soman could not be left behind. Sending fans into speculation with his cryptic message on social media, the Indian supermodel set temperatures soaring with his bad boy look in a black leather jacket.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared a throwback picture from Ladakh and looked nothing short of a dapper detective. Donning a black leather jacket with collar up, Milind accessorized his look with a pair of black aviator sunglasses and a pair of black gloves.

Sporting his signature salt and pepper look, Milind struck a candid pose which shed sheer suave vibes and we couldn’t help but crush on the Made in India-fame star all over again. The picture was captioned, “In Ladakh last year, pretending to be on a secret mission ... Traveling long distance soon ! Guess where ? (sic)”

The model-turned-actor is often seen revisiting his modelling days on social media where he keeps treating his fans with blasts from the pasts. He was studying to be an engineer and was not even aware of modelling as a profession when he was offered his first job as a model in 1988.

Milind then went on to feature in the music video Made In India that shot him to instant fame and the 90s kids never stopped crushing over him ever since. From becoming one of the most sought-after names in the modelling world of his time to starring in films like 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani, Milind has only seen his fan base grow.

Those on social media swear by his fitness routine and travel goals and we don’t blame them as they actor is ageing like fine wine. Apart from co-judging television shows - India’s Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year, Milind was also seen in the second season of Amazon Prime’s web-series, Four More Shots Please!.

