Mommy Style: 5 fashion lessons from Kate Middleton

There was a time when all that pregnant women could think of wearing was frumpy, loose fitted long dresses and kaftans. However, the new age women refuse to go for unflattering, oversized dresses. Closer home, Bollywood celebs such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Lisa Haydon have been mascots of pregnancy style. But the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who is expecting her third child next month, is also not far behind. From high-waist dresses to bright colours, here’s a look at her maternity style.

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge greet well wishers as they leave The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. (PHOTO: Hannah McKay/ REUTERS)

PATTERNS

Subtle and minimalistic patterns are the perfect way to get a classic look. Kate Middleton chose a red-and-white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker, and completed the look with a Chanel bag and earrings by In2Design, a Swedish designer. The effortless look appears just right for a day event. If you aren’t a fan of the houndstooth pattern, opt for patterns like checks and stripes. There are also various texture to choose from.

Kate Middleton went for a cornflower blue coat. (PHOTO: REUTERS)

MONOTONE

While giving a speech on mental health, Middleton went for a cornflower blue coat from Sportmax over a blue dress from Seraphine and heels in the same colour. The outfit has been put together smartly, considering the nature of the event. Going for single tones is a great way to keep the look fuss-free yet impactful. However, you can add a printed scarf like Kate to break the monotone. Also, letting your hair loose with soft waves is a safe bet.

Kate Middleton in Jenny Packham gown. (PHOTOS: )

HIGH-WAIST DRESS

Many ladies shy away from wearing high-waist dresses, as such outfits highlight the bump. But see how Kate makes it look so flattering. She opted for an empire waistline green Jenny Packham gown for her appearance at BAFTA. The lady added an oomph factor with a complimenting clutch. The silhouette is flattering for women with a petite frame, and perfect for an evening out. It’s as comfortable as glam it is.

Kate Middleton in a floral dress. (PHOTO: REUTERS)

A HINT OF SHINE

Are you afraid of wearing silks and satins? Well, there is no reason to be. A printed dress with ruffled ends can pep up any formal outing for you. take your cues from Middleton, who chose a gown by Erdem for a black-tie dinner at the residence of the British Ambassador in Stockholm. You can easily reinterpret this look to suit your taste. To balance the look, style your hair in a pony or a bun and keep the makeup minimal.

Kate wore this red coat from Boden over a beige dress. (PHOTO: AP)

BRIGHT COLOURS

Wear bright hues just like Middleton. On a visit to Mittal Children’s Medical Centre in London, Kate wore this red coat from Boden with a beige dress. Take your pick from the trending reds, oranges and yellows, and team them with neutral colours to balance the look.

Kate Middleton in printed dresses teamed with basic hue heels.

PRINTS GALORE

From small paisley prints to bolder floral prints, you can wear them all just like Kate. She went for bold floral prints on black, polka prints and circular designs on blue. Avoid gigantic printed dresses and gowns, as they may make you look broader and shorter.

Kate switching high-heels with block heels and sport shoes for different events.

HEELS AND FLATS

It is said that a pregnant woman must avoid heels, but not all follow the set norms. All through her pregnancy Kate didn’t totally ditch heels; she opted for block heels instead of pointy pencil heels. She also opted for sneakers on a few occasions. Taking your cues from her, you can also pack away those tricky pointy heels and wear kitten or block heels.