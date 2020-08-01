Move over Vogue, pooches are strutting their stuff for ‘Dogue’ fashion magazine covers

fashion-and-trends

The year 2020 has been quite a disaster from beginning to end, what with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and World War III trending on Twitter. It is safe to say that this is not humanity’s best year. And yet, as Max Ehrmann states, “With all its sham, drudgery, and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world” and to prove that people have persevered and worked hard to come together as one, even in the face of hopelessness.

We have seen the rise of a lot of wholesome trends on the internet during the pandemic, as people attempt to navigate through life during quarantine. One of those trends is that of ‘Dogue’, where people dress up their pets in immaculate outfits, click pictures of them and edit them to make them look like the cover of Vogue magazine.

What started off as a Tiktok trend of people editing their best pictures and turning them into the covers of ‘Vogue’ magazine, has transformed into people using their pets for the Vogue covers instead. The #voguechallenge has blown up on the internet and there is no doubt that some of these ‘Dogue’ overs are better than the originals.

From the quirky captions relating to the dog’s life, to the characteristic ‘Vogue’ style edgy picturization of the pets, the ‘Dogue’ covers have us all invested in the new world of dog fashion and all the upcoming trends for the Fall 2020 season!

The #doguechallenge is so much in ‘vogue’ that there is a page on Instagram solely dedicated to ‘Dogue’ covers. It was created by two dog-lovers from Poland and much like Vogue’s own Instagram page, the display image is just a plain letter ‘D’ in the Vogue font and the bio stating, “Dog’s beauty bible since 2020.”

