Priyanka Chopra’s Ekaya Masaba saree look is love. Here are her best Desi Girl looks

Ever since Priyanka’s stunning saree look and dance moves in Dostana’s Desi Girl, people associate the term Desi Girl only with Priyanka. Here are some of Priyanka’s best saree looks, go ahead, get inspired!

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 22, 2020 16:17 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Here are some of Priyanka’s best saree looks, go ahead, get inspired!
Here are some of Priyanka's best saree looks, go ahead, get inspired!(ALL PHOTOS INSTAGRAM)
         

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a true blue desi girl at heart, literally! The Sky Is Pink actor recently attended Umang 2020, in Mumbai, the event is organised every year to honour the police for their hard work and services to the people.

Priyanka looked resplendent in a deep royal blue handwoven silk saree from the collaborative collection of fashion house Ekaya Benaras and designer Masaba Gupta. Priyanka’s post on social media got a lot of attention.

Priyanka’s husband, American pop star Nick Jonas seemed to be smitten by his gorgeous wife’s pictures and commented, “Stunning”.

Priyanka wore a matching royal blue sleeveless blouse along with her saree, and matching bangles and bindi. She wore huge earrings in her ears and sported minimal make-up.

Urvashi Rautela also seemed taken by Priyanka, and resonated with Nick’s view, writing, “Stunnnnningggg.”

Priyanka and sarees are like a match made in heaven, and ever since her stunning saree look and dance moves in Dostana’s Desi Girl, people associate the term Desi Girl only with Priyanka.

 

via GIPHY

Here are some of Priyanka’s best saree looks, go ahead, get inspired!

On Tuesday morning, Priyanka took part in a fireside chat with many renowned figures at the World Economic Forum 2020 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday.

Talking about why she wants to be part of the change, Priyanka said, “I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta’s (Thunberg) generation, where the climate crisis is contained if not averted, where a woman’s ability to succeed is a basic human right and not based on geography and chance.”

Professionally, Priyanka will soon be seen in the upcoming Amazon Prime series, Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The series is created by Russo brothers of The Avengers fame. She has also wrapped up the shoot for the Netflix movie based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel, The White Tiger. Directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, the film also features Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

