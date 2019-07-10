Paris Couture Week 2019: Plush plumes preen at couture week

The recently concluded Paris Couture Week saw plumage-centric offerings with the likes of Givenchy, Chanel and Zuhair Murad presenting head-to-toe feathered ensembles. Model Kaia Gerber looked like a bird of paradise in a tuft-accented ensemble at Givenchy and Chanel sent out a halter noir creation, which had cascading feathers at the hem reflecting the couture house’s signature savoir-faire. Besides the global runways, quills have enjoyed great popularity in India, too, as seen on the likes of Gauri Khan and Katrina Kaif, who were spotted cutting a dash on the red carpet in Falguni and Shane Peacock’s fluttery numbers on several occasions. Designer Suneet Varma, who’s toyed with plumes many times in his offerings observes that feathers were once seen as an accessory or a part of embellishments.

“Nothing moves as beautifully as a feathered ensemble and the way it catches light adds drama to the ensemble. Last few seasons have seen a tremendous resurgence of quills with designers showcasing hand-painted versions of them,” says Suneet.

A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. ( AFP )

Designer Falguni Peacock points out that feathers have sort of replaced lace in couture world. “It lends a touch of romanticism and makes the whole look so easy breezy. India is now feather ready given its incredible exposure to international trend via Instagram and other social media apps. While we’ve been doing it for many seasons in India and internationally, we always think of new ways to showcase it,” says Peacock.

Over the past two seasons, feathers have out-frocked the ubiquitous sequins and emerged as most important form of surface ornamentation irrespective of people screaming for animal cruelty. Designer Aniket Satam quips, “Couture houses should be more ethical and focus on using synthetic faux feathers over real plumes being plucked out of exotic birds.”

This fall winter couture season has again shown the power of plumes. Designer Nachiket Barve says, “The extravagance of the feathers makes it a special occasion outfit.”

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 15:40 IST