Priyanka Chopra commands attention on bridal magazine cover. But do you like her dress?

It is not surprising, with persistent pressure to make a statement or to stand out from the crowd, that sometimes, even the biggest star (and their stylists) get it very wrong.

As much as we respect Priyanka Chopra for trying to ditch her usual oh-so-sexy-but-safe brand of fashion, can’t say we’re fans of the actor’s fashion choice on her latest cover photoshoot. She graces the cover of Brides Today’s March 2018 issue in an extravagant gothic-meets-Victorian bridal ensemble. See it below:

Priyanka’s designer outfit was a confusing amalgam of elements, which didn’t do the beautiful actor any favours, neither did the dark and over-the-top make-up and hairstyle. The usually-stylish actor has topped many best-dressed lists, but her disjointed pants-corset-jacket combination was unflattering in both cut and texture; the hair did nothing for her and her make-up was far too much.



Confusingly, Priyanka paired her lovely heavily-embroidered jacket from Rohit Bal with a dusty blush-hued corset blouse from Manish Malhotra, and coordinated pants from Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. While the form-fitting silouhette flattered the svelte beauty’s figure, the dark jacket and jarring pink lace-up Louboutins deterred from the elegance of her otherwise bridal-ready blouse-pant set.

The look was a mix of drastic and drab, and an all-round faux-pas. Sorry PeeCee!

