Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares loved up post with husband Nick Jonas and pet Diana dressed in Rs 30k Moncler coat from London home

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 18:38 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is as busy as can be and is all set for the release of upcoming films The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes, but the desi girl makes sure she gets enough time with her family and The Sky Is Pink actor shared a loved up post with husband Nick Jonas and her pet dog Diana captured by mom Dr Madhu Chopra in her London home. The Isn’t It Romantic actor can be seen in the picture tightly hugging husband and musician Nick Jonas and her cute little pupper, Diana, their London home’s Christmas tree gleaming in the background. Priyanka captioned the post, “These two... @madhumalati Ps. Thank you @moncler for Dianas fabulous coat!” Priyanka was referring to Diana’s £310 coat from Italian luxury skiwear brand Moncler. That is approximately Rs 30k for the bright blue Moncler Poldo Dog Couture dog vest, which according to the Moncler site is crafted in shiny nylon laqué, has boudin quilting and the Moncler logo embossed on the side among other features.

Priyanka and Nick also recently spoke at 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit where Priyanka spoke about several things including the coronavirus pandemic and recognising one’s privilege, “We very much recognised our privilege, and recognised that we could stay in a space that kept us safe,” she said. “We have the ability to stay in touch with our families, we have the ability to be quarantined. There are so many people in the world that don’t even have the space to do that, don’t have the ability to get home, like the migrant workers that we saw in India.” She added, “This time has shown us that humanity is resilient, we’ve seen a lot of people step up and do as much as they can for their communities. We’ve done it as well... to help as much as we can. We’ll come out of this.”