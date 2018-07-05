Priyanka Chopra worked hard to lose American accent and win Miss India, Miss World

Priyanka Chopra is a woman of many talents. She won the Miss World pageant in 2000, when she was only 17, she’s a bonafide Bollywood star, she starred on popular US television show Quantico for multiple seasons and now she’s taking over Hollywood, film after film.

Oh and did we mentioned how had Priyanka had to work to win the Miss India and Miss World crowns. No we’re not talking about how she stayed in great shape or built a more demure, beauty queen-worthy style.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 5, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

Believe it or not, Priyanka had to work really hard to get rid of the American accent she had acquired while studying at a US school, before she won Miss India. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sabira Merchant, who trained Priyanka for the annual beauty pageant, said getting rid of Priyanka’s accent became quite a challenge.

“It was an honest American accent which she had picked up naturally. Nothing was put on. When you are that young, you are impressionable and you pick up the accent you are hearing all around you,” Merchant said.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 15, 2015 at 11:34pm PDT

Merchant also said that Priyanka worked really hard to compete and that she followed her to Mumbai’s SNDT University (where Merchant was teaching then) for her queries.

“I would be like, ‘Now Priyanka we have done enough work. You can relax, you are okay.’ And she would say, ‘No, no, just one more question.’ She was so bent on improving herself. She was so keen that it was just unbelievable,” Merchant said.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more