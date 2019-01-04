Radhika Apte flaunts her cool style in new magazine cover shoot. See pics

Radhika Apte is bold and beautiful on a new magazine cover for Harper’s Bazaar India. The stunning actor poses in covet-worthy looks from Dior and Paule Ka in the impressive spread for the magazine’s January and February 2019 issue. Radhika, who has appeared in three Netflix originals — Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul — has been slowly building major fashion credentials; from slaying red carpets and fashion week runways to gracing magazine covers. But Radhika’s latest photo shoot serves up a whole new level of perfectly polished looks. These Radhika Apte looks are simultaneously delicate and demure, while being strong and sexy. And involve a lot of leather and lace.

Apart from some tailored pieces, most of Radhika Apte’s new looks involve laid-back ensembles that reveal a pinch of personality, while giving off a professional vibe. In short, her effortlessly cool looks are ideal for an at–work–but–not–at–work ensemble. In need of some of-the-moment office outfit inspiration? Let Radhika Apte show how you do work-appropriate style that’s perfect for an office party, a formal meeting and everything in between. Scroll through for a look at Radhika Apte’s new magazine cover and all other stunning looks from the latest Harper’s Bazaar India issue:

Radhika Apte wearing Dior, CKC Jewellers and Daniel Wellington

Radhika Apte wearing Dior, CKC Jewellers and Daniel Wellington

Radhika Apte wearing Vedika M, Coach and CKC Jewellers

Radhika Apte wearingBodice Studio, CKC Jewellers and Daniel Wellington

Radhika Apte wearing Paule Ka, CKC Jewellers and Jimmy Choo

Radhika Apte wearing Vedika M, Coach and CKC Jewellers

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 14:19 IST