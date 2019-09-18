Rakul Preet on her fitness and beauty routine, her style mantras and love for Dilli ki chaat

fashion-and-trends

Sep 18, 2019

She is known for her bubbly girl-next-door image on the silver screen, and that’s who she is in real life, as well. Having essayed a number of interesting characters, actor Rakul Preet Singh has gained a firm footing in Bollywood in a short span of time. And being under the fashion microscope continuously, she is pushing the envelope and cultivating a unique personal style. Not afraid to experiment, she is adventurous with her sartorial choices and veers towards sustainable clothing. “I’m avoiding leather… new purchases of leather, and I’m trying to get my Indian wear in traditional handwoven fabrics,” says Singh. In a candid conversation, she talks about her love for healthy food, her obsessive habits and style mantras.

Your favourite fashion piece…

A pair of denims is most important to me.

On a casual day, what will you be seen wearing?

A pair of denims or shorts and a T-shirt, with sneakers or boots. They are super fun and comfy.

Your fashion icon…

While Anushka Sharma’s style is classy and wearable, Sonam K Ahuja tries out new things. So, I like them both for their sartorial choices.

You are from Delhi. What do you miss the most?

Delhi’s chaat! You can’t find it anywhere else.

What are your favourite shopping destinations?

London has a mix of street style and high-end fashion. So I go bankrupt shopping in London (laughs).

Is following a diet a crucial part of your fitness?

I hate the word diet; it’s very depressing. For me, it’s a lifestyle! What I like is something we all have grown up eating — ghar ka khaana. I’m a big foodie, but I prefer healthy and clean food. I’m well aware of the food I eat — the macronutrients I intake, the source of my food, the oil used to make it and much more. If I need to have 100gm of papaya or 100gm of avocado, I use the weighing scale as I’m obsessive. I carry a weighing scale on shoots, so I can weigh my food and eat right.

Rakul takes Vitamin C for her daily dose of antioxidants. ( Instagram )

What’s your daily diet like?

My day starts with ghee coffee, that is after having half a litre of warm water. I put 5gm of ghee in black coffee and then work out. It is the best thing to give your system fat first. It’s like an energiser without carbs. When you go for the fat first routine, your insulin level will not spike up and you won’t crave for unnecessary sugar throughout the day. However, when you have fruits in the morning, it spikes the blood sugar, and then you crave throughout the day and overeat. Ghee is good for your gut. It makes your body alkaline and is also good for the skin. Also, I don’t have gluten, dairy products or any kind of fried food. But I do eat carbs, rotis, white rice and paranthas that are gluten-free. I have my vitamin C after lunch for my dose of antioxidants, as recommended by my nutritionist. It increases immunity and helps in absorption of iron in body.

When it comes to beauty treatments, do you prefer home remedy or cosmetic therapy?

As I shoot outdoors, so I need de-tan lasers and facials. However, on a daily basis, I opt for a lot of natural remedies. I apply whatever I eat, such as a papaya or a banana mixed with curd. I also apply tomato to reduce skin tan.

Sep 18, 2019