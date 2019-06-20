Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 20, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Ralph Lauren receives honorary knighthood in London

The designer was presented with the insignia, bestowed by Queen Elizabeth II, in a private ceremony Wednesday at Buckingham Palace.

fashion and trends Updated: Jun 20, 2019 14:44 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren received Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, a first for an American fashion designer.(Ralph Lauren/Instagram)


Ralph Lauren has collected an accolade from Prince Charles and it’s a doozy: Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for Services to Fashion.

The designer was presented with the insignia, bestowed by Queen Elizabeth II, in a private ceremony Wednesday at Buckingham Palace.

A company statement says Lauren is the first American designer to be recognised with an honorary knighthood. Ralph Lauren Corp. has donated to a breast cancer research center in London and plans to financially support a second center as well.

Lauren said via email he’s always been inspired by the history, traditions and culture of the U.K. and considers the knighthood a “very special moment” as he celebrates 50 years in fashion.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 14:42 IST

tags

more from fashion and trends
trending topics