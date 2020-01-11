Ranveer Singh’s A Clockwork Orange themed jacket is one-of-a-kind. Here’s how much it costs

fashion-and-trends

Ranveer Singh is known for making risky fashion choices and pulling them off very well, he is seen as a fashion pioneer in Indian cinema. From his multi-coloured printed co-ord, floral embroidered pants, Inferno studded leather jacket, to his famed brightly coloured suits Ranveer is experimental and expressive with fashion, just like his personality. His recent airport look confused most of his fans and made him a new level of quirky. Ranveer was seen heading to Gujrat sporting a jacket with a man’s deranged face on it, casually shocking on-lookers. It was truly a unique piece of clothing.

Ranveer sporting A Clockwork Orange themed jacket. ( Instagram/ gulteinsta )

This insulated jacket is actually part of a collaboration between Valentino and UNDERCOVER, it features prints from Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 classic A Clockwork Orange on backpacks, coats, gloves, jackets and trousers. The Clockwork Orange is a dystopian crime film about Alex, who is a psychopathic delinquent and is imprisoned for murder and rape. In order to reduce his sentence, he volunteers for an experimental therapy conducted by the government, but it goes awry. The jacket is emblazoned with a cut from an iconic scene in the film where Alex is undergoing “Ludovico,” a form of aversion therapy that primes patients with violent movies in order to condition them to become sick at the thought of violence.

The jacket is an insulated coach one, glossed with the image in colour. Coming with regular collars, tonal snap buttons and welt pockets, the piece is constructed with all the design motifs of a traditional coaches jacket, finished off with the addition of a hidden zipper pocket at the back. The cost of the jacket ranges from 97,460 rupees to 1,63,381 rupees.

We hope to see more of Ranveer’s eccentric fashion choices soon. ( Instagarm/ viralbhayani )

Ranveer styled the jacket with charcoal cargos, grey sneakers, a black cap and Kuboraum’s Spiky sunglasses- a whole look. We hope to see more of Ranveer’s eccentric fashion choices soon.

