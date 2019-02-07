 Ranveer Singh sports print on pattern and we’re not sure where to look first
Ranveer Singh sports print on pattern and we’re not sure where to look first

We love seeing the experimentation Ranveer Singh does with all his outfits as it’s a welcome change from the usual styles seen often in Bollywood.

Hindustan Times, Delhi
Ranveer Singh spotted in prints on patterns at Gully Boy promotions(Viral Bhayani)

Busy prints are in style this season and we are loving the trend but there has to be a certain arrangement to the patterns so that the individual separates get due attention. Usually it confuses the audience and in some cases, might invite strong reactions too. To begin with, we love seeing the experimentation Ranveer Singh does with all his outfits as it’s a welcome change from the usual styles seen often in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh is wearing an ensemble by designer Masaba Gupta and has been styled by Nitasha Gaurav.

From the interesting cape with Zebra embossed across, to a mandal pattern shirt and printed pants tapered at the feet, the clothes when seen individually, are perfect for a Spring/Summer wear. It might make one feel that the prints and patterns happened to Ranveer, instead of the other way ‘round. We love the tang-coloured shoes Ranveer is sporting with this attire while the yellow sunglasses are a part of Ranveer’s signature style this season.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 18:25 IST

