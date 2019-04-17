Sara Ali Khan pairs monsoon jacket with red pants in latest pic. Get the look

From classic traditional wear to street style, Sara Ali Khan style is relatable and effortless. So far, we have seen the Simmba actor have a girl-next-door appeal as well as the perfect muse for traditional wear. The millennial style icon is currently on a vacation in New York with friends and the pictures are absolute travel goals. Unlike India, Sara has a completely different avatar in NYC in puffer jackets, fur jackets, brights uggs, casual sweatshirts and laidback sweatpants. Her no-make look is refreshing and the latest photographs are proof the actor can pull-off literally anything. In one of her looks, she paired a minimal monsoon half jacket with wide red pants and a graphic printed top. She kept her hair neat with a ponytail. Sara also sported summer dresses, giving SS 2019 trend goals for her followers.



Sara Ali Khan doesn’t shy away from exploring new trends like neons, sequins, flared trousers, multi-coloured ensembles, bold jewellery and overall, an original look. She is gorgeous and her elegant demeanour speaks of her royal lineage but the most significant trait that puts her above the rest is her free-spirited self that we all got to see on talk shows, interviews and events. The millennial style icon is as real as it gets and she exudes newness, untamed charm and she seems like one of us.







First Published: Apr 17, 2019 17:35 IST