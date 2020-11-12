e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Sara Ali Khan’s white outfit with rainbow coloured accents, matching accessories and mask is a lockdown Diwali wardrobe must-have

Sara Ali Khan’s white outfit with rainbow coloured accents, matching accessories and mask is a lockdown Diwali wardrobe must-have

Sara Ali Khan and white are a match made in heaven, and the Love Aaj Kal actor gave her fans a glimpse of her gorgeous OOTD as made her way to Atrangi Re director, Aanand L Rai’s Mumbai office.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 01:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan(Varinder Chawla)
         

Sara Ali Khan is juggling readings for her next Atrangi Re, with Dhanushya and Akshay Kumar, and promotions for her upcoming release, Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan, and the 25-year-old is looking stunning as ever while doing it. Sara is one of the few new generation actors in Bollywood to favour traditional wear over western wear, even though she looks like an absolute stunner in both, most of the times. But Sara and white are a match made in heaven and the Love Aaj Kal actor gave her fans a glimpse of her gorgeous OOTD as made her way to Atrangi Re director, Aanand L Rai’s Mumbai office. Sara wore the white ensemble with multicoloured floral and polka dotted print and thread work, matching dupatta and white pyjamas with lace work.

Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan ( Varinder Chawla )

The Kedarnath actor accessorized her look with a matching rainbow hued potli bag, matching bangles and silver jhumkas. One would think this was already overkill with all the matching, but no, Sara went ahead and wore matching juttis, a staple in her wardrobe, and a mask matching her outfit, and looked absolutely gorgeous while doing so. A tiny blue bindi adorned her barely visible face, her eyes lined with kohl as she politely greeted and posed for the paparazzi outside the studio like she always does. The outfit is perfect for a coronavirus lockdown Diwali celebration, muted yet festive.

 

Sara is all set for the OTT release of her upcoming film, Coolie No. 1 along with Varun which is a remake of the 1995 film by the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. She is also going to share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya for Aanand L Rai’s next, Atrangi Re. When the film was announced, Sara shared her excitement about the project with and Instagram post in January, captioned, “I can’t believe my luck. Blessed to be working with Aanand L Rai sir, in an AR Rahman musical. And so thankful to have Akshay Kumar Sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble Dhanush and myself.”

