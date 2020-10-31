e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Shilpa Shetty Kundra adds her 'royal' twist to 'weekend vibes' in a Rs 25k Shibori pleated jumpsuit

Shilpa Shetty Kundra adds her ‘royal’ twist to ‘weekend vibes’ in a Rs 25k Shibori pleated jumpsuit

Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunts her OOTD fashion swag in a navy blue kimono jumpsuit with handmade shibori pattern | Check pictures

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 19:01 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Shilpa Shetty Kundra adds her ‘royal’ twist to ‘weekend vibes’ in a Rs 25k Shibori pleated jumpsuit
Shilpa Shetty Kundra adds her ‘royal’ twist to ‘weekend vibes’ in a Rs 25k Shibori pleated jumpsuit(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
         

Torn between the idea of pyjamas or a semi-formal ensemble that is glamorous, this quarantine has really made us run out of sartorial options as we work from home but Hungama 2 star Shilpa Shetty Kundra just saved the day for all the fashionistas out there. Showing netizens how to “take a break” but not without a royal twist, Shilpa flooded the Internet with her casual weekend vibe in a Shibori pleated jumpsuit.

Flaunting her OOTD fashion swag, Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a navy blue kimono jumpsuit. The jumpsuit sported box pleats with all-over shibori work in striped pattern.

Made of crepe fabric, the ensemble also featured batwing sleeves, seam pockets, V-shaped neckline, button front detail and a cinched waist. Leaving her silky tresses open in a side-parting hairstyle, Shilpa accessorised the look with a statement silver neckpiece, a chunky bracelet and a few silver finger rings.

Wearing a nude lipshade, Shilpa opted for minimalistic makeup with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes and on-fleek eyebrows. To complete the attire, Shilpa wore a pair of nude pink pumps as she posed for the camera.

Shilpa captioned the pictures, “She’s a mix of fire and ice Shines a different hue A Queen in her own right, Her swag’s on cue (sic)”, “A little royal and a little blue What’s up with you? (sic)” and “Calm on the outside, There’s chaos within. It’s time to take a break, “Weekend vibe” for the win (sic).”

Check out Shilpa’s gorgeous outfit here:

 
 
 

The ensemble is credited to Indian designer Nupur Kanoi and is worth Rs 24,888.

Hindustantimes

The highlight of the charming vacation-ready outfit is its flowy silhouette and the wild prints which amp up the fun, breezy and full of life vibes.

