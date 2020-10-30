e-paper
Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s ‘secret’ recipe of banana bread will leave you drooling | Watch

Looking for a high fibre dish to keep your kids full? Shilpa Shetty Kundra chalks out a ‘clean eating’ plan, spills the beans on her ‘guilt-free and super easy’ banana bread recipe which can even be made without eggs | Check video inside

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 12:42 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
When not raising the bar of workout goals, Hungama 2 actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra can be seen doling out health recipes straight from her kitchen and fitness enthusiasts could not be more excited as they weekly wait on the edge for latest updates from the diva. Recently, Shilpa was seen catering to the woes of mommies looking for high fibre dishes to keep their kids’ hunger pangs at bay.

Chalking out a “clean eating” plan, Shilpa spilled the beans on her secret, “super quick & easy recipe” of her son, Viaan’s favourite banana bread which will leave you guilt-free and can even be made without eggs. Taking fans through the step-by-step procedure of baking it, Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram handle which was enough to leave dessert lovers drooling.

Method:

Mash 6 elaichi bananas or 3 ripe bananas and add 2 eggs to it. Then add 3 tbsp of almond milk and 1 tbsp of vanilla extract or essence to it and mix it all together with a spatula or fork.

Next, in goes 1.5 tbsp of maple syrup, 120 grams almong flour, half teaspoon of salt, 1 tsp baking powder and half tsp cinnamon powder to bring out the flavor.

For vegetarians who would not like to put eggs in their cake, use double the quantity of flaxseeds and increase the almond milk too. Shilpa however, uses 3 tbsp of powdered flaxseeds since she has already put in 2 eggs.

Mix it all well and add a couple of walnuts about 8-10. Give it a good whisk and pour out the contents into a pre-greased mould. Tap the mould to take out all the air bubbles.

Pre-heat your oven to 180 degrees. Sprinkle some more walnuts or choco chips on the top before putting the mould inside the oven to bake for 25-30 minutes. Take it out of oven and let it set for 20 minutes before serving it.

Check out the video here:

 
View this post on Instagram

"Mom, can I have the yummy Banana Bread today?" Requests like these are hard to refuse, especially when your kids love & relish the healthier options. Viaan’s favourite Banana Bread with walnuts is an amazingly healthy cake, which is free from any kind of refined sugar or flour. If you’re a complete vegetarian like me, you can even replace the eggs with 1 tbs of flaxseed powder mixed with 3 tbs of water acting as one egg replacement. This cake is high in fibre, keeps the kids full, and keeps processed foods at bay. The best part? It’s a super quick & easy recipe. Do try this one out for your kids. They’ll love it! @simplesoulfulapp . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #TastyThursday #BananaBread #desserts #healthy #cleaneating #SSApp

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

This is a no-refined flour and no-refined sugar recipe. Unsurprisingly, the video grabbed over 1.1 million likes instantly while still going strong.

