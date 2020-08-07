e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Standing by the weavers

Standing by the weavers

On National Handloom Day today, FDCI has come forward to empower weavers.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 07, 2020 09:55 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
FDCI has come forward to empower weavers
FDCI has come forward to empower weavers(Shutterstock)
         

The Covid-19 crisis has made survival difficult for many, including the weaver community. Handloom weavers slipped into a quagmire of despair as sales were negligible, and their only source of income — by spinning magical weaves — had no demand. However, the warmth and camaraderie in the fashion industry always shows the power of solidarity, as they shine light on those who need it the most, especially in trying times
like these.

Many fashion houses and e-commerce websites came forward to promote handloom goods and spread awareness about looms. Also, Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani, and the textile secretary, worked towards the welfare of weavers across the country by promoting handloom.

As the fashion economy has a positive environmental impact by keeping handloom goods in play, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) launched campaigns, such as Meet the Makers. They also started a Covid-19 Support Fund to support up and coming designers across the country.

Moving forward, the FDCI’s support fund will bring smiles on the faces of weavers as well. “Today onwards, the FDCI board has decided to help handloom weavers through the new-found Covid-19 Support Fund. We will be buying merchandise from weavers, which would be used to make high-in-demand cotton masks or ensembles. The idea behind this is to buy unsold handloom fabrics stocked with them, which would help the weaving community earn a better livelihood,” says Sunil Sethi, chairman of FDCI, who believes that the answer to
the buzzword, sustainability, is handloom.

FDCI board member Rahul Mishra feels it’s time to involve weavers in what we do and value their art. “I was a part of FDCI board meetings, wherein the purpose was to promote handloom and give the weavers a better future. This is a cyclic process. We buy, sell and then go back to weavers to buy more. This isn’t charity, but valuing art and craft, that FDCI is doing,” he adds.

top news
38% of India’s Covid-19 cases reported from 5 states
38% of India’s Covid-19 cases reported from 5 states
LIVE: In highest one-day jump, India reports 62,538 Covid-19 cases, toll climbs over 41,000
LIVE: In highest one-day jump, India reports 62,538 Covid-19 cases, toll climbs over 41,000
Massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar, several tea estate workers feared trapped
Massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar, several tea estate workers feared trapped
Has Mandir edged out Mandal agenda?
Has Mandir edged out Mandal agenda?
Covid-19: Tracing India’s journey to two million cases
Covid-19: Tracing India’s journey to two million cases
Who is Gagandeep Gambhir, IPS officer supervising CBI probe in Sushant case
Who is Gagandeep Gambhir, IPS officer supervising CBI probe in Sushant case
3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates set to enter final stage of trial
3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates set to enter final stage of trial
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In