Styling mask 101: The new sartorial weapon

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:01 IST

Looks like the protective masks will be the key sartorial reality in months to come. With the deadly pandemic expanding its tentacles, one couldn’t possibly look at a fashion future minus the ubiquitous mask. While the bejewelled Maison Margiela iterations of the veil and more recently, the Richard Quinn the scarf print cloaks may have made their presence felt on the runway, of late, the protectionist wrap-around or scrubs covering one’s mouth and nose have emerged to be the major sartorial tool to complete one’s attire. We got stylists to suggest cool ways to style the protective shield.

“I think homemade masks or DIY masks would definitely be a step in the right direction. When lockdown ends, I hope people repurpose old clothes and get masks made from local tailors (do pay them a little extra if possible. They need our help now more than ever.) I’d suggest the cat print mask inspired by Joe Exotic for the daring, earthy toned ones inspired by Kim Kardashian’s Skims and fun DIY tie-dye masks,” shares celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio.

One could make masks with printed scarves and bandanas and also with scrunchies and beaded elastic bracelets to hold them. “Just like one matches the scarf to one’s outfit, one could apply the same principle. If your outfit is in a neutral hue then pick a print which has an accent of the color of your outfit and vice versa. If your outfit is printed then go for solid masks. It takes a minute to be stylish and safe,” says Eshaa Amiin celebrity stylist.