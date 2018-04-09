Summer skin care: Try these 5 Ayurvedic remedies to protect your skin from the sun

Summer can be fun despite the sweltering heat if one knows how to take good care of the skin and hair. Protect your skin from the harmful UV rays by putting together some simple natural ingredients that are available in every household.

Here are some Ayurvedic tips for tackling skin issues in summer.

* Skin hydration is the key: Ayurveda mentions that ‘Snigdhata’ (meaning internal hydration) of the body is the key to fight multiple skin-related issues. One should schedule water drinking reminders across the day. Carry a water bottle to avoid thirsty outings and travels. Replace aerated drinks, tea and coffee with coconut water, thandai, kokum sharbat, lemon juice, buttermilk, khas drink, sugarcane juice, etc.

*Mind the heat: According to Ayurveda, the basic reason behind blood impurification and skin disorders is sudden temperature changes. Avoid stepping out directly from AC rooms into the sun and vice-versa.

Carry a water bottle to avoid thirsty outings and travels. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

*Try Ayurvedic DIY (Do it Yourself) face mask: Use multani mitti face mask in combination with milk for dry skin, honey for oily skin and water for normal skin. This will improve the natural glow of the skin. One can also try a homemade face pack with smash boiled potatoes and 2 tbsp of lemon juice to bleach the skin.

*Spice up your life: Cinnamon has great anti-microbial properties. Powder it and mix with 1 tablespoon of honey and sugar granules. Use this mixture as a natural scrub to remove the dead skin from the face.

*Coat skin with layers of aloe vera and cucumber: Skin toners are very important for people with oily or acne-prone skin as they cleanse the skin and close the pores by tightening the cell gaps. Preparing a toner depending on your skin type will have a great effect. Mix apple cider, vinegar and water in 1:1 ratio and add half cup of green tea, cucumber juice and aloe vera gel. Shake it well and then apply it on the skin to soothe and repair it.

– Inputs from Austin, head - research and development, Cholayil Private Limited, and Omkar Kulkarni, head - research and development, Netsurf Network.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more