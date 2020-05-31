e-paper
Swarovski appoints new Creative Director

Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert is the first ever company-wide Creative Director of Swarovski. Engelbert will oversee the full creative direction of the company and reimagine the product portfolio across all divisions, going forward.

Updated: May 31, 2020 18:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service| Posted by Kabir Bhandari
Indo Asian News Service| Posted by Kabir Bhandari
Indo Asian News Service
Swarovski is currently realigning its business along a new vision and growth strategy.
Swarovski is currently realigning its business along a new vision and growth strategy.
         

Swarovski is currently realigning its business along a new vision and growth strategy. “Our 125-year history is witness for the power of our company to transform and reinvent itself and I am pleased to welcome a brilliant creative mind and strong female leader like Giovanna to our company. With her remarkable track record in the industry and compelling point of view, she will explore new frontiers and become a vital part in writing the next chapter of our success story”, says Robert Buchbauer, CEO Swarovski.

First products designed by Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert will be showcased in the Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

“For decades, Swarovski has been illuminating the world of fashion, design, entertainment, in general the whole creative industry. I am thrilled to be leading the creative vision of a cultural powerhouse like Swarovski in the future”, says Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert.

(This story has been published from a wire agency without modifications to the text)

