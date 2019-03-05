The glow-rious neon: Next big trend in fashion

If there’s a colour that’s having a celeb moment right now, it’s definitely neon. There’s just no way that you can afford to not take note of the bright trend being endorsed by Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Those in Hollywood are also turning heads; take for instance international stars such as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

The trend from the ’80s is receiving a nod from the fash frat. Designer Narendra Kumar says, “The fashion scene takes inspiration from retro shades, so this neon trend is a strong revival.”

International stars such as Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have also been spotted donning the highlighter hue ( Instagram/kylie jenner, bella hadid and Instagram/kendall jenner )

The colour represents visibility, feels designer Sahil Aneja. He says, “It is ‘shocking’ and loud, making it perfect for people who are unapologetically themselves. It’s a playful colour, so wear it on occasions where you want to have fun.” Agrees designer Ashish N Soni, saying, “It’s a very camera-friendly shade as it makes one stand out and helps make a style statement.”

Stylist Isha Bhansali, who styles actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana, believes that the hue is gender neutral and has a “futuristic mood” as that’s what “neon was always meant to be”. “The neon and fluorescent are back as a strong menswear trend, too. It’s graphic, geometric and it resonates with the digital age,” says Bhansali, adding that it is great for a music fest or a concert.

The highlighter hue is available at high-street labels as well as in the local the flea market, making it evident that it is not only those in the showbiz but also millennials who love it. Soni, however, is quick to caution people that neon needs to be styled correctly, as “one bad move can turn it into a disaster”.

Aneja suggests, “If you love the colour, go all out with it. As for others, they can tone it down with small pops of neon paired with a simple outfit.”

Kumar shares a few style tips: “This unrestricted hue has a sporty vibe. One can wear it to work or to the gym or as an athleisure wear to a club. If you want to add just a bit of neon to your outfit, go for a neon accessory like a bag or a belt. For Indian wear, one can pair a neon blouse with a bright sari.”

