The Met Gala challenge: During lockdown, Instagrammers recreate Met Gala’s most iconic looks

Updated: May 05, 2020 15:43 IST

For the first time in the 72 years since its inception, the Met Gala, every fashion lover’s utopia, was cancelled on account of the coronavirus pandemic. And although the event was taken online, and converted into a YouTube live stream featuring music and fashion, without the drama of the over the top outfits, it just can’t feel like the Met Gala. The event which was to be hosted by Conde Nast artistic director and Vogue magazine’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour was set to the theme, “About Time: Fashion and Duration”, and would showcase the journey of fashion from 1870, the year the museum was founded, to present times. And if you’re feeling low about missing out on the red carpet looks, Vogue teamed up with Pose actor and Met Gala red carpet champion, Billy Porter, to present the brilliant idea of the Met Gala challenge. For the challenge, people are asked to recreate their favourite Met Gala red-carpet looks at home and post their pictures on Instagram with the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge. The winners will be picked by team Vogue and Billy, and have their photos featured on the Instagram accounts of the Met Museum, the Met Costume Institute and Vogue.

The challenge has led to a flurry of very fun and interesting photos on Instagram, with some very cute children posing as their favourites celebrities. Here are some of the best Met Gala challenge posts:

The Met Gala is a fund-raiser for the annual fashion exhibit which is curated by the Costume Institute, the Metropolitan museum’s fashion department, which is also the only curatorial department which has to fund itself. In early March, Anna Wintour wrote on Vogue.com, “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala will be postponed to a later date.” Adding that the magazine would still be previewing the “extraordinary exhibition” in its May issue.

