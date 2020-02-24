e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Fashion and Trends / Trump’s India visit: Melania, Ivanka Trump exude elegance with subtle yet stylish outfits

Trump’s India visit: Melania, Ivanka Trump exude elegance with subtle yet stylish outfits

Melania wore a full-sleeved wide-legged white jumpsuit paired with a deep green coloured knotted. Ivanka kept it minimal yet classy with her light turquoise coloured dress with contrasting floral print.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Feb 24, 2020 13:58 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Trump is on a two-day visit to India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Trump is on a two-day visit to India. (PTI)
         

Exuding elegance, US President Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump arrived in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Monday noon ahead of the ‘Namastey Trump’ event. First Lady Melania descended the Air Force One wearing a full-sleeved wide-legged white jumpsuit paired with a deep green coloured knotted belt, accentuating her waist. Melania kept her hair loose with a neat middle partition and slight waves at the ends.

On the other hand, President’s daughter Ivanka kept it minimal yet classy with her light turquoise coloured dress bearing contrasting floral print in pink colour, with a bow at the neckline. She kept her hair rod straight in a middle parting.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets U.S. White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.
U.S. President Donald Trump greets U.S. White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. ( REUTERS )
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Monday.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Monday. ( ANI )
Hindustantimes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US President Donald Trump on Monday as he arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Trump is slated to address the ‘Namastey Trump’ event at Motera Stadium in the city. He will later visit the Taj Mahal in Agra before departing for Delhi.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
For second day running, pro and anti-CAA groups clash in Delhi’s Maujpur
For second day running, pro and anti-CAA groups clash in Delhi’s Maujpur
Interlocutors submit report on Shaheen Bagh protests in sealed cover to SC
Interlocutors submit report on Shaheen Bagh protests in sealed cover to SC
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Maruti launches new Vitara Brezza at Rs 7.34 lakh. Full price structure, details
Maruti launches new Vitara Brezza at Rs 7.34 lakh. Full price structure, details
Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India today
Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India today
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends