 Victoria Beckham to launch YouTube fashion channel
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 15, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Victoria Beckham to launch YouTube fashion channel

Singer-designer Victoria Beckham is launching her own YouTube channel ahead of her London Fashion Week show on Sunday

fashion and trends Updated: Feb 15, 2019 15:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Victoria Beckham,You Tube,Fashion
Victoria Beckham to launch YouTube fashion channel(Victoria Beckham/Instagram )

Singer-designer Victoria Beckham is launching her own YouTube channel ahead of her London Fashion Week show on Sunday.

The former Spice Girls star is planning to add a variety of content about her brand to the channel. According to Variety, the channel will also feature behind-the-scenes footage of the workings of her fashion label, of which she is creative director.

“I am thrilled to launch my YouTube channel at such an important time of the year for me and offer an exclusive insight into my experience of London Fashion Week,” Beckham said. She added that she wants to “build a sense of community with an amazing group of collaborators” through the new channel.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 15:26 IST

tags

more from fashion and trends