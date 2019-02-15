Victoria Beckham to launch YouTube fashion channel

Singer-designer Victoria Beckham is launching her own YouTube channel ahead of her London Fashion Week show on Sunday.

The former Spice Girls star is planning to add a variety of content about her brand to the channel. According to Variety, the channel will also feature behind-the-scenes footage of the workings of her fashion label, of which she is creative director.

“I am thrilled to launch my YouTube channel at such an important time of the year for me and offer an exclusive insight into my experience of London Fashion Week,” Beckham said. She added that she wants to “build a sense of community with an amazing group of collaborators” through the new channel.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 15:26 IST