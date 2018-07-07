Zareen Khan bats for plus-size models at Lakme Fashion Week

Actor Zareen Khan believes the market for plus-size fashion remains untapped.

The 31-year-old actor was speaking to reporters yesterday on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week’s plus-size show, which she judged along with fashion designer Narendra Kumar.

“I wonder why it has taken such a long time in our country to understand or look at the potential of plus-size models. So what if they are plus-size, they are confident and have equal enthusiasm for life,” she said.

The actor said the show reminded her of her school days as she used to struggle to find fashionable clothes in plus-size category.

Zarine Khan feels that fashion needs to be inclusive. (IANS)

“There were not many options when I tried to buy clothes at that time. Whether I liked it or not, I really had no choice. The fashion show is a boost for people of big size. I don’t think there is any harm in being plus-size as long as you are fit internally.”

Follow @htifeandstyle for more