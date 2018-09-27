4 things you need to do for healthy skin at any age

As you get older, your diet, lifestyle and hormones take a toll on your skin. Wrinkles, loss of elasticity, dark circles and blemishes can be a shock when you look in the mirror. Therefore, you need to give your skin a little more care in your 50s than you did in your 20s or 30s. Neeleshwari Basak, owner of WIGP and Harpreet Ahluwalia, owner of Earthly Creations, share useful tips to ensure glowing, vibrant skin after 50:

* Balance the hormones: The hormones in our body act like messengers. With ageing, these hormones become unbalanced and we can see the changes following menopause. Due to this, women experience dry skin or oily skin and even adult acne. When these hormones are well-balanced, we feel and look energetic, healthy and vibrant.

As we age, it is important to know the interplay between hormone, health and beauty. There are superfoods like berries, walnut, avocado and turmeric when combined with proper diet and a healthy regime can give us glowing skin.

* High insulin is bad: High levels of insulin can increase wrinkling of the skin. Our body gets an excess of insulin when we indulge in sugary foods like bakery items, packed juices, and other sweet items. If you go for sugar-laden eats, it’s not only bad for the waistline, you are also likely to have a dull complexion and damaged skin. The high level of insulin manifests as excess hair growth and dark patches on the neck and body folds. Try to avoid sugar in your diet.

* Prefer more probiotics foods: Reach out for foods that are high in antioxidants as well as probiotics, which are naturally occurring and good-for-your-gut bacteria. Probiotics help in creating a healthy gut, so less toxins are absorbed into the bloodstream.

Toxins obstruct the absorption of important vitamins, minerals and nutrients in our body. Consuming probiotics will promote better moisture absorption and help in delaying the signs of aging. Lactic acid helps reduce wrinkles and tighten pores. This also helps to strengthen our immune system. A good immune system will strengthen all of your protective organs, including your skin.

* Consider house plants for skincare: Have you thought of having indoor plants to enhance your skin and rejuvenate it? The air you breathe affects your complexion. Not just this, plants act as a natural humidifier. So, keeping them on your office desk or indoors will keep your skin moisturised. Having said all this, there is one more benefits of indoor plants — an increase in oxygen levels.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 16:09 IST