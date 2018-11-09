5 healthy drinks to help you detox from festive excesses
Overindulgence during the festive season can leave you feeling bloated. Here are 5 healthy drinks that can help you detox.fitness Updated: Nov 09, 2018 13:10 IST
The festive season is on and if you have indulged and now feel bloated, it is a good time to opt for detox drinks. Simply put, these are drinks that can help you reduce toxins and feel healthier. Here are 5 that you need to include in your diet plan now:
* Fenugreek (methi) seeds soaked in water: Fenugreek seeds increases the metabolic rate of your body. You can soak the seeds overnight and chew on the seeds in the morning.
* Cranberry juice: Cranberry juice acts as a natural diuretic and can flush out excess water. It also contains an antioxidant which combats infections, disease and manages cholesterol levels.
* Matcha tea: Matcha is high in antioxidants, can boost your energy levels, burn calories, and detoxify the human body.
* Lemon and ginger: Ginger can help prevent stomach problems and boost digestion. They are also rich sources of Vitamin C and antioxidants which fight the production of free radicals in the body.
* Cucumber and mint cooler: This mixture can flush out toxins from the body and aids digestion. Cucumber also contains antioxidants that fight free radicals and hydrate the body.
First Published: Nov 09, 2018 13:10 IST