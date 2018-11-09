5 healthy drinks to help you detox from festive excesses

The festive season is on and if you have indulged and now feel bloated, it is a good time to opt for detox drinks. Simply put, these are drinks that can help you reduce toxins and feel healthier. Here are 5 that you need to include in your diet plan now:

* Fenugreek (methi) seeds soaked in water: Fenugreek seeds increases the metabolic rate of your body. You can soak the seeds overnight and chew on the seeds in the morning.

* Cranberry juice: Cranberry juice acts as a natural diuretic and can flush out excess water. It also contains an antioxidant which combats infections, disease and manages cholesterol levels.

Matcha can boost your energy levels, burn calories, and detoxify the human body. (Unsplash )

* Matcha tea: Matcha is high in antioxidants, can boost your energy levels, burn calories, and detoxify the human body.

* Lemon and ginger: Ginger can help prevent stomach problems and boost digestion. They are also rich sources of Vitamin C and antioxidants which fight the production of free radicals in the body.

* Cucumber and mint cooler: This mixture can flush out toxins from the body and aids digestion. Cucumber also contains antioxidants that fight free radicals and hydrate the body.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 13:10 IST