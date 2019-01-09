7 health trends that will be big this year

The new year calls for new resolutions and, of course, a new diet! Folks, we know that you are itching to know what’s the latest on the health front. That’s why we got in touch with the experts — Dr Mohsin Wali, general physician, Dr Anupam Sibal, senior paediatric Gastroenterologist and Kavita Devgan, nutritionist — who share 2019’s health forecast.

1)Sugar free diet/ Sugar detox:

According to experts, 2019 will be the year that sugar will take a back-seat. So, say goodbye to sugar. But don’t be sad because when we say go sugar-free, we mean not consuming processed sugar or artificial sweeteners. The only form of sugar you can consume (if you are going to consume, that is) is through fresh fruits. Benefits of this diet include losing weight, having clear skin, feeling energetic, and a better digestive system.

2)Oat Milk:

Every year, a new milk alternative becomes popular. And this year, it’s oat milk. You can easily make it using whole groats or steel-cut oats, soak it in water and then blend. After blending, strain the liquid with the help of a cheesecloth or nut milk bag. Volia! This milk is a good option for anyone who is intolerant to dairy and nut products. Oat milk is high in protein, low in fat and is enriched with vitamin D and calcium.

3)Moringa:

The next big morning beverage after green tea or black coffee will be moringa, this year. Moringa is an edible plant, which is an excellent source of vitamin C, magnesium and potassium. You can consume moringa in the form of tea as well. Benefits include having excellent hair and skin health, improved digestion and it’s good for the brain and eye.

4)Tahini:

Tahini is a condiment that has been used in Middle Eastern cuisine for centuries. However, 2019 will be the year that tahini will make a breakthrough in the Indian market as well. Tahini is a sesame seed paste, which has a similar consistency of peanut butter. You can use tahini just like you use a nut, seed butter or as a dip or spread. It is full of nutrients such as zinc, iron and manganese.. It also contains a decent amount of protein and fibre. Also, it is quite low in sodium, just so you know!

5)Orange wine:

When life gives you oranges, you make orange juice? But how about orange wine? 2019 will be the year when orange wine finally comes into the limelight. Orange wine can be defined as a skin-contact wine where the wine has spent time in contact with the grapes’ skin. When the wine comes in contact with white grape skin and seeds, it creates a deep orange-hued wine. The orange wine should be consumed slightly cooler than red wine but not as cool as white wine. It’s like having a strongly-brewed ice tea. It has several health benefits too as it contains antioxidants and it boosts the immunity system.

6)Mind Full diet: Lutein, a plant compound known for improving eye and brain health will gain more prominence. With depression and other mind disorders sweeping the world, it makes sense to keep a look out for this new happy nutrient on the horizon. Tip: you can get more lutein in your diet from leafy green vegetables like spinach, as well as pumpkin, peas, eggs and broccoli.

7)The flexitarian diet: A combination of two words: flexible and vegetarian, flexitarian like it suggests, demands you to be a flexible vegetarian! No, no don’t get confused with the wordplay, all we are suggesting is that while trying out this diet, one needn’t eliminate meat completely. Instead one can be a vegetarian most of the time, with some meat and eggs thrown in at good intervals (or when the urge strikes). This way you get to reap the health benefits associated with vegetarianism, but still include all the necessary high-quality proteins or meat-specific nutrients in your diet.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 11:22 IST