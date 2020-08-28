Bipasha Basu nailing ‘100 squat challenge’ is all the motivation we need to hit the grind this week

fitness

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:20 IST

Come weekend and our workout procrastinations grow wings but Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu set fire to all our drooping energies this Friday with her perfect fitness motivation. A regular in keeping fans updated about her quarantine workout sessions from home, Bipasha made fitness enthusiasts’ jaws drop in awe as she flaunted “many more reps than 100” in her latest squat challenge video.

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala had apparently challenged the beauty queen into doing a 100 squats from home, as gyms continue to remain closed in lieu of the COVID-19 lockdown. Nailing the challenge like a pro, Bipasha was seen going beyond the number courtesy her robust energy.

The quarantine had made Bipasha miss her gym session with Yasmin. A couple of weeks back, Bipasha even shared a throwback video featuring the two girls goofing in the middle of a workout session in pre-corona times.

Donning a black sports bra, teamed with black athleisure-wear and a pair of black running shoes, Bipasha pulled back her hair in a no-nonsense top knot and accessorised her look with a smartwatch. Standing on a rug next to her bed, Bipasha looked as if she were on a spring as pulled off the squats.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video giving fans a glimpse into her Friday workout session. She captioned it, “Here goes @yasminkarachiwala your #100squatchallenge by me. I surely did many more reps than 100 Need you to count for me next time Was awesome fun!!! I nominate @deannepanday @mamta10_10 @ayazkhan701 @nikhilapalat @vivanbhathena_official @artisingh5 to do their version of the #100squatchallenge #loveyourself #lovethebodyyoulivein #yasminschallenge (sic).”

Recently, Bipasha had shared a video from one of her exotic vacations with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover. The couple were seen in the middle of a pool, enjoying a floating breakfast in the backdrop of the blue waters and azure sky.

On the professional front, the diva finally made a comeback with the upcoming series Dangerous, on MX Player after a five-year break . Bipasha will star opposite Karan in their first joint project after marriage.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter