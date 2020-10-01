Blue tea or magic potion? Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar makes fans move over Dalgona coffee and kadha

fitness

Tea lovers, especially those who love to experiment with the beverage, have a new surprise for their taste buds in the form of Blue Pea flower tea which was recently introduced to fans by Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar. The fitness enthusiast was recently seen sipping on a hot cuppa of the supernatural looking beverage which promises to have “no caffeine and yet so refreshing.”

Making fans move over their obsession with Dalgona coffee, Turkish tea or green tea and kadha, Ankita shared a picture and recipe of the eye catching drink that looks less like a tea and more like a magic potion courtesy its sparkling mauve colour. Posing with a cup of Blue tea in hand, Ankita also shared the health benefits of the drink which sound tempting enough to make us try the beverage under the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Method:

Boil some water. Add the flowers and slices of ginger to it. Turn off the heat after 5 minutes. Let it cool down and add a teaspoon of lemon to your cup. Enjoy your Blue tea.

Benefits:

According to Ankita’s social media post, “Blue tea is a memory booster. It helps relieve stress, anxiety, asthma related problems and helps bring down fever. High in antioxidants and also serves as an anti-inflammatory. No caffeine and yet so refreshing! (sic).”

Looking all things dreamy and enchanting, Blue Tea is also known as Butterfly-pea flower tea. Made from a decoction or infusion of some flower petals or the whole flower of Clitoria ternatea plant, Blue tea is a caffeine-free herbal tea.

Butterfly-pea, blue-pea, Aprajita, Cordofan pea, Blue Tea Flowers or Asian pigeonwings are other names for Clitoria ternatea which is common to most South East Asian countries and has been especially brewed in the indigenous areas. Adding lemon juice to the tea will turn it purple as the beverage is known to change colour based on the pH level of the substance added to it.

