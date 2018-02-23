Brisk walking, squatting, planks: These five exercises are perfect for a total body workout

We all know that exercise plays an important role in our general health. If you’re someone who enjoys training at home, full body workouts make for a good option. Here are some full body exercises as suggested by Puneet Rehani, physiotherapist at AktivHealth:

- Brisk Walking: Brisk walking is simple yet powerful. It can help to improve cholesterol levels, strengthen bones, keep blood pressure in check and lift your mood.

- Squatting: Squats are one of the best functional exercises that train primarily the muscles of the thighs, burn fat, prevent injuries, improve sports performance and along with that trigger the release of testosterone and human growth hormone in your body.

The proper way to begin is to keep your back straight, feet spread apart about shoulder length with both arms extended, knees over the ankles and then go downward with your butt just touching the chair; then return to your original standing position.

- Pull-Ups: Pull-ups are an excellent exercise for strengthening your neck, back, shoulders, chest and arms, improving posture and building grip strength. Stand underneath the pull up bar, place your hands on the bar with your palms facing you. Lift yourself upward and hold yourself slightly over the bar. Keep your elbows bend, and your chin over the bar. Slowly come down to the starting position.

- Push-Ups: Push-ups are a compound exercise that involves your arms, shoulders, chest, back, abdominals and even your legs. This exercise can be used for quick high-intensity routine for calorie-burning, if weight loss is your goal.

Lie down on your tummy. Keep your feet together. Your weight should be on your chest. Position hands palms-down on the floor, approximately shoulder width apart. Slowly raise your body, straighten your arms, hold this position for few seconds and slowly come back to original position.

- Planks: The plank is one of the best exercises because it tightens the deepest core muscles which in turn help to improve strength, balance, co-ordination and most importantly back pain.

Place the forearms on the ground with the elbows aligned below the shoulders, and arms parallel to the body at about shoulder-width distance. “Before starting these exercises, make sure they are performed under professional guidance with targeted number of repetitions and sets as per your fitness goals and health conditions,” Rehani concluded.