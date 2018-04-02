Don’t break into a sweat about body odour. Here’s how to deal with it

With summer comes excessive sweating, which can cause embarrassment. Excessive sweating, which is known as hyperhidrosis, could be caused due to stress, exercise, emotional excitement, diet, poor hygiene, hereditary hormonal imbalance, and soaring temperatures. It is important to know that sweat itself is virtually odourless, but when comes in contact with surface bacteria, it produces peculiar smells.

Beauty expert Shahnaz Hussain offers tips for preventing body odour:

* Be generous with colognes.Colognes and Eau de Toilette constitute mainly water, or a mixture of alcohol and water, with only 2 to 5% perfume.

Rose water is a natural coolant. (Shutterstock)

* Rose water can always be added generously to bath water. It is a natural coolant and perfume.

* Colognes can be added to bath water. Or you can add Eau de Cologne to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse. It has a cooling effect too.

* Bicarbonate of soda (baking soda) helps to prevent body odour. Make a paste of baking soda and water and apply on the affected areas such as underarm, feet and arms to combat the smell.

* Potato slices can also be rubbed on areas where odour forms easily.

* The addition of one teaspoon of alum to your bath water can help. Crush some mint leaves and add them too.

* Add 2 drops of tea tree oil to two tablespoons of water or rose water. Apply this under the arms with cotton wool.

* To remove odour from the hair, add the juice of a lemon and half a cup of rose water to a mug of water and use as a last rinse.

