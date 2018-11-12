It’s okay to feel depressed post-Diwali, here’s what causes it

Diwali is over, and if you are feeling the blues, it’s natural. After all, for so many days, your focus was on meeting near and dear ones, eating good food and celebrating the festival of lights. When it suddenly comes to an end, it may take you a while to adjust to the boredom and mundaneness of day-to-day life. It leads to a phenomena that is termed as post-festival withdrawal syndrome or holiday blues. Here are 5 things you can do deal with this:

* Stay connected to people: There is no reason why you should wait for festive season to reach out to friends and family. Now that you have met them over Diwali, you can reach out to them whenever you feel low. Make it a point to stay in touch and meet more often. It will prevent you from feeling lonely.

* Remember there are more festivals ahead: Diwali is just the start of the festive season and the festive spirit will now carry on to Christmas and New Year as well. So, take heart, there will be more occasions to celebrate.

* Get moving: Enroll for dance class or take up a new hobby to prevent you from experiencing boredom. It will also help you meet a whole new bunch of people and expand your social circle.

* Spend time outdoors: Winter brings with it shorter days and longer nights which can be a recipe for seasonal depression. A good way to combat that feeling is by heading outdoors. Go cycling or visit the park in the morning or afternoon to top up on some Vitamin D and good cheer.

* Sleep more: Chances are, you didn’t get to sleep very well during the festive season. It can impact your mood and make you feel very low. So, now that you don’t have to stay up for card games or to talk to all your relatives, you can hit the sack early and wake up feeling refreshed.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 09:43 IST