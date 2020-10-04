Masaba Gupta leaves fans motivated for the next grind this weekend with her post workout selfie

fitness

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 09:12 IST

Clean eating and not procrastinating workout sessions seem to be on a priority for Indian designer Masaba Gupta and her social media handle is filled with enough pictures to back our claim. Seen giving fans a sneak-peek of her intensive exercise routine, Masaba left the netizens motivated for the next grind this weekend.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Netflix’ Masaba Masaba star shared a selfie after sweating it out during a rigorous workout session. The post-workout picture featured her donning a casual white tee paired with black Yoga pants as she lay there drenched in sweat on the mat after exercise.

The diva’s unmissable glow on her no-makeup face was enough to make fans keep their procrastinations aside and head out to hit the grind this weekend. She captioned the picture, “Dead meat. It’s the weekend. Remember to get moving (sic).”

After making heads turn with her stellar performance in Netflix series Masaba Masaba, the ace designer has only seen her fan base swell on social media. The 31-year-old knows how to keep netizens hooked and recently she was seen sharing health tips with fan on how to make PCOD vanish.

In an interactive QnA session with fans on Instagram, Masaba revealed that her daily 16-hour fast not only makes her feel great but also gives her more energy, more clarity and no acidity apart from making her PCOD “vanish”. Another handy tip from her was, “Lose weight!! It’s the best way! But pls do it in a safe & slow way. Do not get on some crap fad diet especially Keto –it messed my body up. Speak to a nutritionist- eat ghar ka khaana. Workout 6 days a week. Stay happy. Bas (sic).”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter