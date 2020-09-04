e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Milind Soman amps up fans’ Friday fitness goals as he busts 3 common health myths

Milind Soman amps up fans’ Friday fitness goals as he busts 3 common health myths

When Milind Soman shares secrets to a healthy lifestyle, fans can’t help but take notes and update their Friday fitness goals, especially as the actor busts three common health and fitness myths

fitness Updated: Sep 04, 2020 11:18 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Milind Soman busts 3 health and fitness myths
Milind Soman busts 3 health and fitness myths(Instagram/milindrunning)
         

Fitness enthusiasts swear by Bollywood star Milind Soman’s healthy lifestyle and we don’t blame them as the actor himself keeps fans hooked with regular insights and tips into maintaining a fit body. When Milind Soman shares secrets to a healthy lifestyle, fans can’t help but take notes and update their Friday fitness goals especially as the actor busted three common fitness myths recently.

The Made in India-fame model took to his Instagram handle recently and if his salt and pepper look was not enough to leave fans distracted from work for the rest of the day, his caption truly did. It read, “3 myths about health and fitness!..Health food is expensive - Truth is eat local and seasonal, its healthiest and cheapest...You need space or a gym to exercise - Truth is bodyweight exercise can make you really fit and can be done at home in a space 8ft by 10ft....You need time to exercise - Truth is micro workouts take 3-4 minutes and you can do them once or as many times as you like, throughout the day....So what did you do today ???? (sic).” 

While there are many commonly believed fitness myths that hold us back, it is important to cross check them with expert advice so as not to be held back or sabotage our efforts at the gym courtesy these misconceptions. When it comes to diet and fitness, there are floodgates of information especially ever since our interest in our health shot up the priority list this COVID-19 lockdown.

With so much information floating around about exercises, pre-workout and post-workout activities, it is hard to discern fact from myth but to keep our fitness progress moving forward, it is important to school ourselves on the truth now and Milind’s advice came just at the right time.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
1962 to the Emergency: When Question Hour was dropped amid extraordinary circumstances
1962 to the Emergency: When Question Hour was dropped amid extraordinary circumstances
Kangana Ranaut’s PoK remark: MNS warns against defaming Mumbai Police
Kangana Ranaut’s PoK remark: MNS warns against defaming Mumbai Police
A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
Covid-19: BMC concludes second serological survey, results expected by weekend
Covid-19: BMC concludes second serological survey, results expected by weekend
Home ministry steps in again as cases, deaths rise in Delhi
Home ministry steps in again as cases, deaths rise in Delhi
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In