Moms-to-be, adopt this skincare routine during summer to enjoy glowing skin

Pregnancy is one of the most significant moments in a woman’s life. Incorporating the right products in your skincare regimen is essential to avoid summer skin problems like prickly heat, heat rashes, stretched skin, and stretch marks.

Hema Divakar, Consultant Obstetrician and Gyneacologist, says: “Many expectant and new mothers tend to ignore their skincare needs. During and after pregnancy, the skin is vulnerable to rashes, breakouts, and dryness. Using products infused with the power of herbs help moisturise, soothe, and heal the skin.” She suggests some tips:

* It is advisable to use products that contain ingredients like sesame oil, aloe vera, cocoa butter, almond oil, and lavender oil.

* Expectant mothers should consume food high in healthy fats as it helps hydrate and repair damaged skin.

* To reduce stress during pregnancy, enjoy a massage, get adequate sleep, and try aromatherapy to calm your mind.

Using body creams infused with herbs and natural fragrances is an added benefit, as it soothes and helps relax your mind. (Shutterstock)

Shruthi M Hegde, Ayurveda expert, The Himalaya Drug Company, suggests a few effective ways to help maintain your skin:

* During summer, it’s important to moisturise your skin to lock in the moisture. Using body creams infused with herbs and natural fragrances is an added benefit, as it soothes and helps relax your mind.

* Use a massage oil as it improves blood circulation, tones the skin, and helps get good sleep.

* Choose body butters which help moisturise the skin more effectively than lotions, keeping the skin nourished and hydrated for longer.

* Opt for anti-rash creams, specially formulated for expectant and new mothers. Apart from protecting the skin and soothing rashes, they help in reducing itching and bacterial infections.

* When you start breastfeeding, you may experience sore nipples. Look for a nipple care butter infused with virgin coconut oil, which protects the skin from cracks and fissures.

* Avoid using hot water for your shower as it opens the pores. Instead, opt for lukewarm water.

* Don’t forget to drink at least 2 litres of fluids daily to stay hydrated and moisturise your skin regularly.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more