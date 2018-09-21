Sexual Health Awareness Month, 5 STDs you need to know about

September is observed as Sexual Health Awareness Month. While Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) are very common, many people are not aware of the symptoms and are unable to take precautions or opt for the right treatment in time. Broadly defined, STDs are infections that are transmitted through sexual activity. In some cases, they can also pass from mother to child during breastfeeding or blood transfusions. According to the WHO, 1 million STDs are acquired each day across the world.

Here are 5 common STDs that you need to know about:

* Chlamydia: Chlamydia is caused by a bacteria and is one of the most common cause of genital infections globally. While some patients may not exhibit any symptoms, others may suffer from bladder infections, vaginal discharge, and abdominal pain.

* Crabs: Crabs spread through sexual contact. Also known as pubic lice, the lice feeds on human blood.

* Herpes: Herpes can affect your genitals and skin. While some people exhibit no symptoms, others may suffer from fever, pain while urinating, cold sores and vaginal discharge. It can be transmitted from person to person.

* HIV/AIDS: The Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) attacks a person’s immune system and leaves the host vulnerable to infections. HIV can be transmitted from semen, blood transfusions, breast milk, vaginal fluids, and sharing of needles.

* HPV: The Human papillomavirus (HPV) refers to a group of viruses that affect the skin and mucous membranes in the throat, cervix, and mouth.Most patients do not exhibit any symptoms. A vaccination can protect you from HPV.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 09:08 IST