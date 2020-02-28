Taking stairs, playing football and getting good sleep: How Sonu Sood stays fit

fitness

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 17:45 IST

Actor Sonu Sood, 44, has been particularly noteworthy as the villain in movies such as Simbba and Dabangg. he’s also featured in Jodhaa Akbar, Happy New Year, Shootout at Wadala. Here’s how the actor with the chiselled abs keeps so fit.

Taking care of the body is a top priority for me. I think most people don’t take this seriously enough. It’s not about health alone — fitness gives one confidence and the ability to cope with stress. It’s not about physical appearance either. To me, fitness is about being in the best shape you can be in, at any age.

I lead a disciplined life. I work out five days a week. In addition to a mix of cardio, weight-lifting and yoga, I enjoy calisthenics because it involves the use of one’s own body weight to perform various exercises, and it enhances endurance, flexibility and strength.

I also follow the simple steps — taking the stairs, jogging, cycling. I love football. I play whenever I can; it’s just fun, and it energises me. I also ensure that I get a proper seven to eight hours of sleep a night.

I don’t starve myself. You have to give your body what it needs. I’m a vegetarian but I eat a lot of protein, and I have multiple small meals a day.

I’m a foodie and enjoy all kinds of cuisines but I also take care to work off what I eat. I don’t take too much oil in my food, but on the other hand, I’m not too finicky when comes to eating out.

I am from Punjab and everything there is tadka maar ke! So I indulge occasionally, but I don’t worry about it. Once in a while it’s okay to eat something one likes and avoids daily, as long as one doesn’t make a habit of it.

I like spending time with my family. That’s my biggest stressbuster — playing with my kids, going cycling and swimming together.

A healthy heart is important to me, so it makes me proud that I can work out without getting out of breath or tiring easily.

Whether it’s fitness or success, there is no alternative to hard work. In addition, to achieve your dreams, you have to be strong, and never give up.

(As told to Purnima Goswami Sharma)