World Alzheimer’s Day 2018, early signs of the disease and how to deal with it

September 21 is celebrated as World Alzheimer’s Day. Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common form of dementia. Studies say that approximately four million people in India are afflicted with some form of dementia. An early diagnosis can help the patient get access to timely treatment.

Some of the most common signs of Alzheimer’s Disease include memory loss, problems with language, difficulty performing familiar tasks, changes in personality and difficulty keeping track of things. However, bear in mind that different people may have different symptoms. And it is rarely passed on from one generation to the other.

There is currently no cure for the disease but certain drugs can slow down the progression of the disease. Some of the drugs can reduce the agitation and sleeplessness experienced by some patients.

If you know someone who is trying to cope with Alzheimer’s Disease, keep these points in mind: Ask them only one thing at a time. Maintain a daily routine, so that the person knows when things will happen. If they panic, reassure them so that they feel safe. Even if they are not able to express themselves properly, focus on how they are feeling. If you feel upset, take a deep breath and leave the room for a few minutes.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 15:33 IST