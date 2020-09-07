e-paper
Home / Football / 2 Man City players test positive for virus

2 Man City players test positive for virus

City says “everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.”

football Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Manchester
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates.
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The players have not displayed any symptoms and are in self-isolation.

City says “everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.” City starts its season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sept. 21 after being given the opening weekend off following its participation in the Champions League quarterfinals in August.

