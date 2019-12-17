e-paper
AIFF disciplinary committee to investigate Saudi referee’s alleged racist remark

Mumbai City FC head coach Jorge Costa had alleged that the referee, who officiated his side’s match against Bengaluru FC on Sunday, called Kevyn a monkey

football Updated: Dec 17, 2019 10:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC players in action in an ISL match.
Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC players in action in an ISL match.(ISL)
         

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday tasked its disciplinary committee to investigate the allegedly racist remarks made against Mumbai City FC’s Serge Kevyn Angoue by Saudi Arabian referee Turki Mohammed Al Khudayr in an Indian Super League match.

Mumbai City FC head coach Jorge Costa had alleged that the referee, who officiated his side’s match against Bengaluru FC on Sunday, called Kevyn a monkey.

“AIFF has received a complaint from Mumbai City FC against Saudi Arabian referee Turki Mohammed Al Khudayr for making racist remarks to Mumbai City FC player Serge Kevyn Angoué in their Hero Indian Super League match against Bengaluru FC held on December 15, 2019,” said the AIFF in a statement.

“The AIFF follows a zero toleration policy against racism and the complaint has been forwarded to the Disciplinary Committee to investigate into the matter and take appropriate action if found guilty,” it added.

Before starting his media conference after Mumbai City FC’s 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, Costa read out a statement, saying that Alkhudhayr called Gabonese player Kevyn a monkey and “made some gestures” which were disrespectful.

Kevyn hails from Gabon, which is an African country. He plays as a mid-fielder for the ISL club.

